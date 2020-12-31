Armenia ruling bloc MP on situation in Syunik: We must build together whole security arena related to it

YEREVAN. – Today we are all in mourning; our task should be to get out of this situation quickly. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the majority My Step parliamentary faction of Armenia, on Thursday told this to reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, adding that the meaning of Yerablur was in this.

Touching upon the current situation in Syunik Province, Kocharyan said in particular: "The security system that we are building as a result of this [recent] war [in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] must ensure the security of Syunik. (…) we must build together the whole security arena related to Syunik, which is being done now, too. (…). Our imperative for today is to maintain the ceasefire regime as much as possible."

To the question of Armenian News-NEWS.am as to why the current borders of Syunik are being determined by verbal arrangements, the My Step deputy responded: "We must seek the normal situation that will ensure the ceasefire. The ‘normal’ is that we will have a harmonious understanding of each other inside the country. (…). The task of the government is to keep the security system quickly viable and to ensure the safety of the population."

And asked whether the aforesaid should be achieved also by conceding territories to Azerbaijan, Andranik Kocharyan responded: "We have lost a war, and it’s this defeat that we have ended up in this situation. We only together shall get out of the ‘loser's’ psychology."