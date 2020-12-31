Artsakh emergency service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points

All humanitarian aid delivered to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from the Russian Federation (RF) has been distributed at the planned points; the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations noted this on Facebook.
"The humanitarian aid program to Artsakh continues within the framework of cooperation with the RF Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief," the Service added in particular.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.