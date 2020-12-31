Armenia ex-ambassador: I publish documents that could have been basis for not giving Sotk gold mine to Azerbaijan

Given the great public interest, I am publishing the package of documents that could have served as a basis for not handing over the Sotk gold mine to Azerbaijan through negotiations. Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, wrote this on Facebook.
"It is clear from the package of documents that Soviet Armenia had leased from Soviet Azerbaijan part of the mine area, and if the [current Armenia-Azerbaijan] borders are determined by Soviet maps, then this important circumstance could not have been ignored either.
These documents are kept in the national archive[s] of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan," Minasyan added in particular.
Also, he published these documents through an online link.