Aliyev: Russian-Turkish center in Karabakh will be established within next 2 weeks

The joint Russian-Turkish center for ceasefire maintenance in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] will be established within the next two weeks. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday, receiving a Turkish military delegation led by national defense minister Hulusi Akar.
"Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations on this issue. The Azerbaijani side is currently building the center, which will be located in the Aghdam region; that monitoring center will be ready within the next ten days, or a maximum of two weeks," Aliyev added.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.