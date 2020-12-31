Aliyev: Azerbaijan underscores formation of Armenia-Turkey transport corridor

Azerbaijan attaches importance to the formation of a transport corridor between Armenia and Turkey. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday, receiving a Turkish military delegation led by national defense minister Hulusi Akar.

"Currently, we attach great importance to the formation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia-Turkey corridor, and the first [respective] instructions have already been given," Aliyev said.

According to him, in the coming days the Azerbaijani side will start building a railway from Horadiz (Fizuli region) to Zangelan—until the border with Armenia. "The feasibility study is ready. I believe the construction of the railway will take a maximum of two years," the Azerbaijani leader said.

At the same time, he expressed a belief that there was no need to wait for the construction of this railway and, until then, railway transportation can be carried out to Horadiz, and from there—by trucks. "This is an important issue that is put on the agenda. I believe and am convinced that we can already send cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey via Armenia and Nakhchivan and receive cargo in the opposite direction. Thus, the Nakhchivan open corridor, which is an important part of the trilateral statement, will be implemented," the Azerbaijani president added.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.