News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 31
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia, Russia to sign agreement on cooperation in mass communications
Armenia, Russia to sign agreement on cooperation in mass communications
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media will sign an intergovernmental agreement with Armenia on cooperation in mass communications.

According to this document, the Russian government has approved the draft agreement submitted by the aforesaid ministry, approved by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and worked out in advance with Armenia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has instructed the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media to sign this agreement, allowing changes to the draft that are not fundamental.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia ambassador to Armenia: We have all grounds for looking to future with optimism
Kopirkin congratulated the Armenian and Russian peoples on the coming New Year…
 Russia gratuitously grants EUR 10 million to Armenia to help those displaced from Karabakh
The Russian Federation has gratuitously granted...
 Armenia Constitutional Court President receives Russia Ambassador
The participants of the meeting exchanged views on...
 Russian PM to Armen Sarkissian: Russia intends to cooperate actively for post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Prime Minister of Russia wished the...
 Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Sarkissian: I hope the difficulties the ending year brought will remain in the past
The Russian President congratulated his Armenian colleague on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas holidays…
 Armenia defense minister visits Russian military base in Gyumri
On the anniversary of the formation of this military unit...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos