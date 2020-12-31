Azerbaijan’s Aliyev: Many Armenian servicemen are detained

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, during a meeting with Turkish national defense minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday, that many Armenian servicemen had been detained but that they "should not be considered prisoners of war," Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.
"Armenian armed groups which still remain in the liberated lands do not obey the political leadership of Armenia. Most of them have been detained since the end of the [recent Nagorno-Karabakh] war. But they cannot be considered 'servicemen;' they are terrorists," Aliyev added.