Pentagon believes Iran sent weapons to Iraq to strike US forces

The Pentagon believes that the Iranian authorities have transferred to Iraq additional weapons, including short-range ballistic missiles, which can be used against US forces in Iraq, CNN reported, citing its sources in the Pentagon.
One of these interlocutors noted that the American intelligence had registered communications between the Iraqi militants and the representatives of the Iranian Quds Force. There is some worrying evidence that attacks are being planned in Iraq against the US military and national interests, a Pentagon staffer has said.
Fox News had reported Wednesday that the US intelligence suspected Tehran was plotting to strike at US forces in the Middle East, as Quds commander Qasem Soleimani was assassinated about a year ago.