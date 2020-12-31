Harutyunyan: On behalf of Artsakh Armenians I express my gratitude personally to President Vladimir Putin

As it was reported yesterday, the Russian Federation (RF) has provided 10 million euros to the Republic of Armenia (RA) free of charge to co-fund the individual financial assistance measures for the forcibly displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents currently in the RA. Artsakh Republic (AR) President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote about this on Facebook Thursday.

"In addition to the enormous efforts of all Armenians and of the RA and AR governments, the RF's continued humanitarian assistance greatly alleviates the many priority social problems of our citizens. And on behalf of the Armenians of Artsakh, I once again express my gratitude to the RF authorities and personally to President Vladimir Putin for this important financial support and, in general, for the large-scale humanitarian programs and peacekeeping mission being carried out in Artsakh.

Taking this opportunity, I would also like to thank all the countries and organizations that have assisted us.

Well, I have spoken many times about the unconditional support of the Armenians and expressed my gratitude and pride for our national unification. Artsakh will never forget [it].

May the mighty Blessing of God be with all of you, and next year—free from new disasters," Harutyunyan added.