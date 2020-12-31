News
Czech Rep. sets record for number of new cases of COVID-19 for past 2 days
Czech Rep. sets record for number of new cases of COVID-19 for past 2 days
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Czech Republic is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 per day—16,939 people, for the past two days—, according to the country’s health ministry.

"A total of 114,500 people are currently infected, of whom 5,893 have been hospitalized, including 845 people in severe condition," the respective statement also says.

A total of 718,600 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the Czech Republic during the whole pandemic, but 592,500 people have recovered, whereas 11,580 others have died.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
