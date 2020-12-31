Armenia ex-President Sargsyan visits Yerablur Military Pantheon (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, as every yearend, visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, and paid tribute to the heroic Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the homeland and the protection of the Armenian people, Sargsyan's office informed.
Sargsyan laid a wreath at the memorial to the fallen freedom fighters and placed flowers at the graves of legendary military commander and statesman Andranik Ozanian, and Supreme Commander—and former PM and defense minister—Vazgen Sargsyan.
Also, the third President visited the graves of the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the last Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
In addition, Sargsyan paid tribute to his comrades-in-arms who died in the first Artsakh war and those who died in the four-day war in April 2016.
Subsequently, Serzh Sargsyan lit a candle in Saint Vardanants Martyrs Church at Yerablur, and prayed for the peace of the souls of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, for peace in Armenia and Artsakh, and for the steadfastness of the Armenian people’s faith and will toward the future of the homeland.