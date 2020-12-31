Catholicos of All Armenians visits displaced Artsakh residents, wounded servicemen, combat positions

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II paid a number of visits on New Year's Eve, Thursday.
He visited the Tsakhkadzor city camp of the Kotayk Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, where he offered his support and blessing to the 45 Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents who had been displaced from the Hadrut region due to the recent war and found refuge in this camp, then he distributed Christmas presents to the elderly and children.
On the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays, the Catholicos of All Armenians offered his blessing and appreciation also to the wounded servicemen receiving treatment at a hospital in Yerevan.
On the same day, Karekin II visited also the combat positions of a military unit located in the southern direction of Armenia, where he offered his blessings and best wishes to the border guards serving there.