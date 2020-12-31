Sky lanterns to be released into air at Republic Square in Yerevan

Sky lanterns will be released into air at Republic Square in Yerevan, and in memory of the Armenians who became fallen heroes in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
The night sky will be illuminated with these lanterns.
At 11:15pm, a priest will offer a prayer and words in memory of these heroes.
Afterwards, the sky lanterns will be distributed free of charge to the people, and they will be released into the air at midnight.
The same event will take place in the Artsakh capital Stepanakert, too.
No festive events on New Year are planned in Armenia this year, but this day has another meaning: to unite, bear in mind the important events of the passing year, and outline the things to do next year.