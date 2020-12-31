News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Sky lanterns to be released into air at Republic Square in Yerevan
Sky lanterns to be released into air at Republic Square in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society


Sky lanterns will be released into air at Republic Square in Yerevan, and in memory of the Armenians who became  fallen heroes in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.

The night sky will be illuminated with these lanterns.

At 11:15pm, a priest will offer a prayer and words in memory of these heroes.

Afterwards, the sky lanterns will be distributed free of charge to the people, and they will be released into the air at midnight.

The same event will take place in the Artsakh capital Stepanakert, too.

No festive events on New Year are planned in Armenia this year, but this day has another meaning: to unite, bear in mind the important events of the passing year, and outline the things to do next year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos