Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader's New Year's message

Leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has delivered a New Year’s message stating the following:

“Dear compatriots, my very beloved sisters and brothers of Artsakh and the Diaspora,

In just minutes, the year 2020 will go down in history. Unfortunately, it will go down in the history of Armenian statehood as a year of irreversible losses, inhumane pain and indescribable disappointment. The year 2020 began with the coronavirus pandemic and ended with the war in Artsakh and political instability. On November 9, the incompetent authorities transferred 75% of Artsakh to the enemy by signing a capitulation document.

The 44-day war took the lives of the best sons of the Armenian nation, that is, over 5,000 soldiers. It is the duty of all Armenians to always commemorate our heroes. Glory and respect to the boys and men! It is the duty of the Armenian people to return the victory, the pride of Armenians and turn your children into the followers of the victorious generation. Today I don’t want to talk about political mistakes and the anti-national and treacherous decisions that were made since there will be many occasions to talk about them in the future.

Unfortunately, Armenia is ending the year with many unresolved issues, the undetermined fate of thousands of missing persons and prisoners of war and nearly 40,000 Armenians of Artsakh who have been left homeless. These problems can be solved, if there is sufficient political will and the determination to solve them.

Yes, our homeland is hurt, but we all need to help get it back on its feet and fight together to make sure our generations have a homeland.

On this New Year’s Eve, I only want next year to be a year of peace for Armenia, a year during which all missing Armenians will return to their homes. Our homeland is in an extremely difficult situation, but I am certain that the Armenian people will rise like the phoenix, create, build and have more children…

This is the type of Armenians…this is the fate of Armenians…this is what it means to be Armenian…

May God protect all Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora…”