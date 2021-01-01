Armenia reports 329 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

As of January 1 at 11:00 a.m. Armenia has reported 329 new coronavirus cases and a total of 159,738 cases, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia.
A total of 595,876 citizens have gotten tested (1,973 tests over the past day).
Currently, 12,870 patients are undergoing treatment.
Based on the latest statistics, 143,355 patients have recovered (554 patients over the past day).
Over the past day, 5 patients have died from the coronavirus (total number of deaths: 2,828).
Yesterday Armenia reported 1 death of a patient who was infected with the coronavirus, but died from another disease (total number of such cases: 685).