Son of Armenian soldier who fell in Karabakh war was born on New Year's Eve

Deputy Mayor of the Armenian city of Goris Irina Yolyan took to her Facebook to report the following:
“This morning, I received a phone call from someone who told me something that made me happy and sad…
The first person born in Goris this year is the son of hero Artur Hovhannisyan. Hovhannisyan’s body was buried on December 30. During the war, Artur had told his wife to name their son after him, if he doesn’t return from the war. Little Artur was born last night and will be transported to Yerevan due to the mother’s health problems caused by tension. The little one’s grandmother called me to share her joy and excitement. I wish the little miracle and his mother health, strength and patience. We’ll try to solve the remaining issues together.”