UNICEF predicts average life expectancy for children born on January 1, 2021

UNICEF has released a report stating the following:
“An estimated 371,504 babies will be born around the world on New Year’s Day. Their average life expectancy is expected to be 84 years.”
According to UNICEF’s predictions, 4,836 children will be born on the first day in 2021, and their average life expectancy will be more than 88 years.
The most common name for boys in Russia is Ivan, and for girls — Maria. The name Maria remains the most common name for girls in Poland, France, Spain, Croatia and the United States.
Nearly 60,000 children are expected to be born in India on January 1, 2021. Among other countries with the highest birth indicator are China, Nigeria, Pakistan and Indonesia.