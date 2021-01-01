News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
19th century Armenian church in Turkey to turn into "House of World's Humor Masters"
19th century Armenian church in Turkey to turn into "House of World's Humor Masters"
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society, Culture

Istanbul’s Agos Armenian Weekly reports that the Turkish government has decided to turn the recently renovated Holy Trinity Armenian Church in southcentral Konia province into a cultural center.

The 19th-century building was closed for worshipping and visitors, but it will reopen as a “House of World's Humor Masters” after the end of the restoration project. The date of the opening hasn’t been announced yet.

The renovation project, which cost 3,500,000 Turkish liras, was carried out by the Municipality of Akshehir and the Regional Development Program Department of Konia (KOP).

This is the sixth and last Christian monument that is being turned into a tourist destination or mosque this year. Earlier, four Byzantine churches and the Hagia Sofia of Istanbul were transformed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos