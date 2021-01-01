Istanbul’s Agos Armenian Weekly reports that the Turkish government has decided to turn the recently renovated Holy Trinity Armenian Church in southcentral Konia province into a cultural center.
The 19th-century building was closed for worshipping and visitors, but it will reopen as a “House of World's Humor Masters” after the end of the restoration project. The date of the opening hasn’t been announced yet.
The renovation project, which cost 3,500,000 Turkish liras, was carried out by the Municipality of Akshehir and the Regional Development Program Department of Konia (KOP).
This is the sixth and last Christian monument that is being turned into a tourist destination or mosque this year. Earlier, four Byzantine churches and the Hagia Sofia of Istanbul were transformed.