Friday
January 01
Russian medical workers provide medical assistance to 1,044 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports that Russian medical workers have provided assistance to 1,044 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 131 children.

Among the brigades of the Special Medical Squad (SMQ) are doctors of various professions, as well as specialists of the Psychological Service who are providing assistance to the populations in remote areas and villages.

There are more than 60 medical specialists serving within the units of the SMQ, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists, reanimatologists, therapists and epidemiologists.
