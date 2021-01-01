Catholicos of Holy See of Cilicia Aram I delivers New Year's message

Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia has delivered the following patriarchal message:

“The year 2020 was an alarming year for all mankind and especially the Armenian people. Alongside the coronavirus and economic crisis, the war in Artsakh shook the whole nation with the territorial losses, destruction, victims and wounded. The independence of Artsakh and even Armenia’s territorial integrity were put at risk. In this crisis, it is wrong to stay indifferent, but it is also wrong to lose hope and be depressed. Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh need to refrain from taking steps that will deepen instability and turn a new page over in our lives with renewed faith and hope. This is the imperative of the time. We Armenians must always remember what happened in Artsakh and demand accounts.

Before and above individuals and authorities, the people are the owners of the homeland. The people also determine their fate, present and future. Our people reject any decision or agreement imposed from within or abroad that puts their existence and identity and the independence of their homeland at risk. The lands of Artsakh and Armenia and the right of our people to live freely and independently can’t become a victim of political bargains and geopolitical interests. The Armenian people say ‘no’ to defeat and despair.

Consequently, let us stop mourning and let us continue to live with hope and love. Instead of mourning, we Armenians are called for organizing a victory campaign and walking side-by-side, placing the homeland above everything else. The Armenian nation has no other path to take. Dear Armenians, let’s pray together that, with the blessing of God, the New Year becomes a year of many good things for our nation and goods. May God keep our martyred heroes in peace above us, speedy recovery for all the wounded and sick, consolation for the families in mourning, security for Armenia and Artsakh and health, success and happiness for all the sons of our nation. Happy New Year,” Catholicos Aram I said.