Azerbaijan citizen loses both legs after anti-air mine explosion in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

A citizen of Azerbaijan lost both of his legs after being wounded from a mine explosion in the Fizuli region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“On the morning of January 1, 2021, citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Babayev Zabil Gailoglu (born in 1981) was wounded from an anti-air mine explosion in the Fizuli region liberated from occupation; as a result, he was severely wounded, and his two legs were amputated,” the joint press release issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
