Yerevan medical university head: Armenian singer sings with tears in eyes at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Glory to the Heroes…
Davit Amalyan lost his son who fought for the Homeland, the present and existence of us Armenians…
Today Davit Amalyan sang with tears in his eyes at Yerablur Military Pantheon…
Respected Mr. Amalyan, my respect to you…You and your kind of people will make Armenians becomg strong again…”
As reported earlier, freedom fighter, songwriter and performer Davit Amalyan’s 19-year-old son, Vardan, who was a fixed-term serviceman, died during the war in Artsakh. Vardan Amalyan was buried on November 17 at Yerablur Military Pantheon.