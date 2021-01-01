News
5 children born in Karabakh on New Year's Day, one of them weighs 5.5 kg
5 children born in Karabakh on New Year's Day, one of them weighs 5.5 kg
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

The Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports the following:

“Five children were born in Artsakh on New Year’s Day. Out of the children born at the Mother and Child Health Center, four were natural born, and one was born through C-section, and the latter weighed 5 kilograms and 450 grams.

“Three of the newborns are male and two are female. Doctors say the mothers and newborns are in satisfactory health condition.

The Ministry of Health congratulates the newborns’ parents, relatives and all Armenians,” the press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
