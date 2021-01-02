Nearly 140 Republicans want to challenge congressional election results

At least 140 Republicans intend to prevent the recognition of the results of the US presidential election and Joe Biden's victory, two Republican congressmen told CNN.
Two congressmen told the TV channel that about 140 party members in both the House of Representatives and the Senate may oppose the approval of the January 6 electoral vote.
According to CNN, their votes will not change the election results, but they may delay Biden's inevitable confirmation as president by several hours.
Joe Biden won the presidential elections in the United States, gaining 306 electoral votes from the states against 232 got by Trump. Trump does not recognize Biden's victory.