U.S. Congress overcomes Trump's defense budget veto

The US Senate overcame the veto of President Donald Trump, who previously blocked the draft defense budget for fiscal 2020 for $ 740 billion, TASS reported.
Eighty-one members of the Republican-controlled Senate supported the initiative, with 13 senators opposed.
The House of Representatives overcame Trump's veto on Monday. Thus, despite the opposition of the US leader, the provisions of the defense budget come into force, which includes the expansion of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream gas pipelines. For the first time in Trump's presidency, both houses of Congress were able to overcome his veto.
Earlier, the president called the possibility of overcoming his veto"a shameful act of cowardice.