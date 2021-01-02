4 Lebanese airliners damaged in New Year's gun salutes

At least four airliners of the Lebanese airline Middle East Airlines (MEA) were damaged amid gun salutes on New Year's Eve, Sky News Arabiya TV channel reported citing a source in the company's administration.
By shooting in the air, residents of the southern outskirts of Beirut expressed their joy over the New Year, TASS reported.
Brigadier General Imad Osman said that the gendarmes had fulfilled their task of protecting the population of the capital and other cities from gun salutes on New Year's Eve. According to him, the gendarmes detained dozens of violators of the ban on fireworks.