News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 02
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
4 Lebanese airliners damaged in New Year's gun salutes
4 Lebanese airliners damaged in New Year's gun salutes
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least four airliners of the Lebanese airline Middle East Airlines (MEA) were damaged amid gun salutes on New Year's Eve, Sky News Arabiya TV channel reported citing a source in the company's administration. 

By shooting in the air, residents of the southern outskirts of Beirut expressed their joy over the New Year, TASS reported.

Brigadier General Imad Osman said that the gendarmes had fulfilled their task of protecting the population of the capital and other cities from gun salutes on New Year's Eve. According to him, the gendarmes detained dozens of violators of the ban on fireworks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos