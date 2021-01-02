US indefinitely postpones F-35 mass production

The Pentagon has decided to indefinitely postpone full-scale production of fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers, Bloomberg reported.
The agency reports that the US military is not yet ready to inform when they will have combat tests, which have been postponed since 2017.
The tests were scheduled for December 2020. According to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Ellen Lord, they were canceled due to technical issues and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before March of this year, a decision was to be made on mass production. A new date will be set based on an independent technical review.