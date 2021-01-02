News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Chinese FM speaks about COVID-19 origin
Chinese FM speaks about COVID-19 origin
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

More and more studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by separate outbreaks globally, FM Wang Yi said told Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.

When China was struck by an unknown COVID-19, it immediately took action to conduct an epidemiological investigation, identify the pathogen and publish key information, including sequencing the virus's genome, the diplomat. He recalled that China was the first country to report COVID-19 cases.

According to him, China was at the forefront of the fight against disinformation, attempts at politicization, and stigmatization.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
60 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia
A total of 143,640 people have recovered...
 Million residents of Israel vaccinated against COVID-19
Benjamin Netanyahu was present during...
 Czech Rep. sets record for number of new cases of COVID-19 for past 2 days
A total of 16,939 people…
 531 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 21 more coronavirus patients have died, but five of them—from some other illnesses…
 UK to tighten coronavirus lockdown
Because of the spread of a new variant of COVID-19...
 Latvia extends state of emergency and sets curfew for New Year
According to the government’s decision, all...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos