Chinese FM speaks about COVID-19 origin

More and more studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by separate outbreaks globally, FM Wang Yi said told Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.
When China was struck by an unknown COVID-19, it immediately took action to conduct an epidemiological investigation, identify the pathogen and publish key information, including sequencing the virus's genome, the diplomat. He recalled that China was the first country to report COVID-19 cases.
According to him, China was at the forefront of the fight against disinformation, attempts at politicization, and stigmatization.