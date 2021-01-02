Europeans buy million electric vehicles

Europeans bought over a million electric vehicles in 2020.
The leaders are Volkswagen, Renault, and Tesla, 3dnews reported.
Total sales grew 198 percent in the 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year. Electric cars accounted for 10 percent of all new car sales in Europe. Sales of battery-powered vehicles rose 182 percent.
Renault ZOE became the most popular electric car in Europe in November, followed by Volkswagen ID.3, followed by Tesla Model 3. In 2019, electric cars accounted for only 3.6 percent of all car sales in Europe.