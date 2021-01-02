News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Europeans buy million electric vehicles
Europeans buy million electric vehicles
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Europeans bought over a million electric vehicles in 2020. 

The leaders are Volkswagen, Renault, and Tesla, 3dnews reported.

Total sales grew 198 percent in the 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year. Electric cars accounted for 10 percent of all new car sales in Europe. Sales of battery-powered vehicles rose 182 percent.

Renault ZOE became the most popular electric car in Europe in November, followed by Volkswagen ID.3, followed by Tesla Model 3. In 2019, electric cars accounted for only 3.6 percent of all car sales in Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos