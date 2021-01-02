News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Woman to be executed in US for the 1st time in 70 years
Woman to be executed in US for the 1st time in 70 years
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A US appeals court has lifted a stay of execution on the woman awaiting a federal death penalty, BBC reported.

Convicted Lisa Montgomery was found guilty of the particularly brutal murder of a pregnant woman in 2004. The sentence was to be carried out on December 8 in Indiana by lethal injection.

However, her lawyers had contracted the COVID-19 and they had to be given time to recover and prepare a petition for commutation of punishment. Later, the district court postponed the execution to January 12, but now the decision has been canceled and the execution may take place earlier.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos