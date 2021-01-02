France imposes mandatory registration of new bicycles since 2021

France imposing mandatory registration of new bicycles since 2021, TASS reported referring to CNews.
Now, the owners will get a sticker with a registration number and a QR code, while the information will be entered into the national database. Law enforcement officials, as well as municipal employees and bicycle parking operators, will have access to these databases.
About 400,000 bicycles are stolen every year. Police and gendarmerie manage to find 100 thousand of them. Such marking will simplify the work of law enforcement agencies.
This marking will not be mandatory for children's bicycles with wheels up to 16 inches, as well as for bicycle trailers and electric vehicles.