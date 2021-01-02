News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Turkey leads NATO high readiness force
Turkey leads NATO high readiness force
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish army led NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) on Friday, placing thousands of soldiers on standby, ready to deploy within days. 

NATO's statement runs as follows:

Turkey takes over from Poland, which provided the core of the force in 2020. Built around Turkey’s 66th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of around 4,200 troops, a total of around 6,400 soldiers will serve on the VJTF. Units from Albania, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, the UK, and the United States will also serve on the force, which is part of the Alliance’s larger NATO Response Force. Turkey has made substantial investments into the unit – amongst the most mobile in NATO - particularly in its logistics and ammunition requirements planning. The latest models of Turkish armed vehicles, anti-tank missiles and howitzers have been allocated to the force. 

NATO heads of state and government decided to create the VJTF at the Wales Summit in 2014 in response to a changed security environment, including Russia’s destabilisation of Ukraine and turmoil in the Middle East. NATO members take turns heading the VJTF. Poland led the VJTF in 2020, Germany in 2019, and Italy had rotational control of the force in 2018.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stoltenberg: NATO does not consider Russia as direct threat
The NATO Secretary General stated that he does not see direct threat from Russia in as a military attack…
 NATO Secretary General sends New Year's message to Armenia President
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has sent a...
 NATO to strengthen protection against possible biological attack
They have troops that specialize in defense against biological weapons threats...
 Global Research on Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan, Soros: Don’t blame the Soviets for war in Karabakh
His article runs as follows...
 Russian Armed Forces General Staff chief: NATO making more provocations near borders of Russia
“The training exercises of NATO’s troops are...
 Greek FM says EU moves slowly in response to Turkey's provocations in Eastern Mediterranean
A step has been taken, but ... the government has never said that it is enough...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos