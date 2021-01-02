Armenia's Syunik province governor: Everything is under control

Syunik governor Melikset Poghosyan made an appeal to the residents of the province in connection with the transfer of part of the Shurnukh village under the control of Azerbaijan.
"On the 21-kilometer section of the Goris-Kapan highway, located on the disputed territory, work continues on the deployment of border troops on both sides," he said. "The border troops of Armenia and Azerbaijan are also deployed in the territory adjacent to the Shurnukh settlement.
We call on the local population not to succumb to provocations to avoid possible tension."
"The Armenian armed forces and the Armenian and Russian border troops are in full control of the situation," the statement of the regional administration says.
Earlier, the Armenian MFA noted that what is happening cannot be interpreted as a delimitation.