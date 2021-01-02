Political scientist: Azerbaijan may go to provocations against Russian peacekeepers

The destruction of a Russian helicopter in the air of Armenia from the territory of Nakhichevan has been forgotten, an expert in Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan wrote on his Facebook.
"I think it would be naive to believe that this was done due to carelessness or mistake and without the involvement of the Turkish side, only through the efforts of the Azerbaijani bashi-bazouks.
The purpose of the provocation is one - to undermine the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, which the Turkish-Azerbaijani side did not succeed in after, in all likelihood, not voiced a harsh warning, and maybe after the threat," he said.
"As a result of the illiterate and incompetent policy pursued by the current Armenian authorities of almost nullifying the subjectivity of our state, today part of society has the opinion that our country is divided between Russia and Turkey, which, in my opinion, does not correspond to reality, since Armenia and the rest of Artsakh completely went to Russia," he added.
"Meanwhile, the issue of division between Russia and Turkey, no matter how paradoxical it may seem at first glance, concerns precisely the artificial formation called Azerbaijan. And this division not only has not ended, but has just begun, and even with the distant idea of the parties to completely take over Azerbaijan."
"Taking this into account, no one can rule out that the Baku dictator, having healed his wounds and received guarantees and support from Turkey, will not go on provocations against Russian peacekeepers in the future. And in this case, our revenge may be opened, which I will henceforth call the Armenian conquest, a real opportunity, and for which we need to prepare from this very moment, not sparing any efforts and energy," he wrote.