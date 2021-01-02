Armenian health ministry: Forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies were carried out as of January 1

Forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies of people killed in Karabakh were carried out since January 1, Armenian health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook.
For identification of bodies since the beginning of the war, 1,441 samples were taken from the bodies and remains of the dead. A total of 871 samples are at the research stage.
According to her, 436 bodies have already been identified, with 66 bodies over the past 10 days.
"Specialists of the scientific and practical center of forensic medicine continue to investigate and identify the bodies of the dead," she added.