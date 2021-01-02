News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenian health ministry: Forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies were carried out as of January 1
Armenian health ministry: Forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies were carried out as of January 1
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies of people killed in Karabakh were carried out since January 1, Armenian health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook.

For identification of bodies since the beginning of the war, 1,441 samples were taken from the bodies and remains of the dead. A total of 871 samples are at the research stage.

According to her, 436 bodies have already been identified, with 66 bodies over the past 10 days.

"Specialists of the scientific and practical center of forensic medicine continue to investigate and identify the bodies of the dead," she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aliyev: Russian-Turkish center in Karabakh will be established within next 2 weeks
Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations on this issue, said the president…
 Artsakh emergency service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points
The humanitarian aid program continues…
 Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon
In memory of the martyred heroes…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Armenian people’s history is full of tragic chapters
But our best national qualities—wisdom, courage, patience and diligence—have always helped us to reborn…
 Erdogan: Turkey hopes joint center in Karabakh with Russia will start operating soon
I wish success to our military which, as part of its service, will monitor the maintaining of the ceasefire, said the Turkish president...
 Analyst: Iranians believe authorities should have helped Armenian side win Azerbaijan
According to the analyst, the nationalist circles...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos