News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
IRGC general advises countries in region working with US and Israel to change their policies
IRGC general advises countries in region working with US and Israel to change their policies
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, warned the Arab countries in the region that Iran would make no distinction between the US military bases and the countries hosting those sites if a war breaks out.

In an interview with Al-Manar, the brigadier general advised the countries in the region, working with the US and Israel, to change their policies, Tasnim reported.

“The US and the Zionist regime have not created security anywhere, and if something happens in here and a war breaks out, we will make no distinction between the US base and its host country. Naturally, the very same Arab countries of the region will bear the brunt,” he warned.

General Hajizadeh confirmed that the IRGC's missile power will never be negotiated.

Hajizadeh also pointed to Iran's retaliatory missile strike against the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, claiming that such an attack destroyed US dignity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranian FM warns Trump over Israel's impending provocations against US
According to his tweet...
 Iran to react as planned to General Qasem Soleimani's assassination
Referring to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh...
 Iran accuses 48 people of involvement in General Qasem Soleimani's assassination
The order to kill him was given by US President Donald Trump...
 Rouhani: Donald Trump's fate will be no better than Saddam Hussein's
“Trump’s destiny will be no better than Saddam’s...
 Iranian navy to stand firm against US forces in region waters
Rear-Admiral Alireza Tangsiri warned that the IRGC would take action...
 POLITICO: US military is on high alert amid possible Iranian attack
The Pentagon announced Thursday that it has sent a pair of B-52 bombers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos