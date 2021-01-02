IRGC general advises countries in region working with US and Israel to change their policies

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, warned the Arab countries in the region that Iran would make no distinction between the US military bases and the countries hosting those sites if a war breaks out.
In an interview with Al-Manar, the brigadier general advised the countries in the region, working with the US and Israel, to change their policies, Tasnim reported.
“The US and the Zionist regime have not created security anywhere, and if something happens in here and a war breaks out, we will make no distinction between the US base and its host country. Naturally, the very same Arab countries of the region will bear the brunt,” he warned.
General Hajizadeh confirmed that the IRGC's missile power will never be negotiated.
Hajizadeh also pointed to Iran's retaliatory missile strike against the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, claiming that such an attack destroyed US dignity.