Russian peacekeepers demine over 400 hectares in Nagorno-Karabakh

Specialists of the Anti-Mine International Center at the Ministry of Defense of Russia continue to demine the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
“During their operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces demined over 400 hectares of territory, nearly 151 km of roads and 617 constructions, 22 of which are social facilities. They also detected and defused over 16,000 explosive objects,” the press release reads.
While demining and defusing explosive objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use state-of-the-art robotics complexes that allow to ensure high pace of demining in mountainous areas and bad weather.
The detected explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are being transferred and eliminated at a specially equipped shooting range. The ammunition that can’t be removed is eliminated on the spot through the use of all necessary security measures.