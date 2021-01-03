News
27-year-old driver dies after sliding from Ijevan-Yerevan road into a gorge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On January 2 at 11:43 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Gegharkunik Province received an alarm according to which a driver had curved off the road on the Gagarin-Hrazdan road and fallen into a gorge, as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

A firefighting-rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service left for the scene of the incident and found out that the driver of a Mazda had curved off the road at the 95th kilometer of the Ijevan-Yerevan road, slid into a gorge and crushed into trees.

Rescuers switched off the car’s electrical system, removed the driver’s body from the car and took it to the ambulance truck.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
