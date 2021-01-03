27-year-old driver dies after sliding from Ijevan-Yerevan road into a gorge

On January 2 at 11:43 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Gegharkunik Province received an alarm according to which a driver had curved off the road on the Gagarin-Hrazdan road and fallen into a gorge, as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
A firefighting-rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service left for the scene of the incident and found out that the driver of a Mazda had curved off the road at the 95th kilometer of the Ijevan-Yerevan road, slid into a gorge and crushed into trees.
Rescuers switched off the car’s electrical system, removed the driver’s body from the car and took it to the ambulance truck.