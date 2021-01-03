Tashir Group founder Samvel Karapetyan allocates $5,000,000 for humanitarian programs in Armenia and Artsakh

Founder of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan has allocated $5,000,000 for the implementation of social and humanitarian programs to ensure sustainable development of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is what Karapetyan’s son, Sargis Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“My family has always stood by the side of the Armenian people, and we continue to stand by the people. My father has decided to allocate more funds for assistance. The $5,000,000 will be spent on the implementation of humanitarian and social programs to ensure sustainable development of Armenia and Artsakh.
I constantly see how every Armenian contributes to the great and common cause with whatever he or she can, regardless of the resources. Today our actions will show what kind of an example we will set for our children and how Armenia will be in the future. I believe that we will succeed.”