Armenia confirms 229 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Today as of 11:00 a.m. Armenia has confirmed a total of 160,027 coronavirus cases (144,091 patients have recovered, 2,850 patients have died), as reported the Ministry of Health of Armenia.
Currently, 12,398 patients are undergoing treatment. A total of 597,504 patients have gotten tested for COVID-19.
Thus, yesterday there were 1,088 tests, and 229 persons tested positive. There are 451 recovered patients and 14 deaths.
Yesterday there was one death of a patient who was infected with the coronavirus, but died from another disease (total number of such cases: 688).