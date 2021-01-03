News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia confirms 229 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Armenia confirms 229 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Today as of 11:00 a.m. Armenia has confirmed a total of 160,027 coronavirus cases (144,091 patients have recovered, 2,850 patients have died), as reported the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Currently, 12,398 patients are undergoing treatment. A total of 597,504 patients have gotten tested for COVID-19.

Thus, yesterday there were 1,088 tests, and 229 persons tested positive. There are 451 recovered patients and 14 deaths.

Yesterday there was one death of a patient who was infected with the coronavirus, but died from another disease (total number of such cases: 688).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos