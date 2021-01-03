Thousands participate in march on occasion of Soleimani's death anniversary in Baghdad

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Iranian army general Qasem Soleimani and commander of the Popular Mobilization Committee Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, hundreds of Iraqis have gathered near the airport in Baghdad, Tasnim reported.
On Saturday evening, the gathered joined the march on the highway where the two high-ranking servicemen were killed.
Posters with the images of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were placed on both sides of the highway.
According to some information, thousands of people participated in the march.
The photos of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were placed at the scene of the murders, and candles were lit near the photos.