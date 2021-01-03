News
Thousands participate in march on occasion of Soleimani's death anniversary in Baghdad
Thousands participate in march on occasion of Soleimani's death anniversary in Baghdad
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics


On the occasion of the death anniversary of Iranian army general Qasem Soleimani and commander of the Popular Mobilization Committee Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, hundreds of Iraqis have gathered near the airport in Baghdad, Tasnim reported.

On Saturday evening, the gathered joined the march on the highway where the two high-ranking servicemen were killed.

Posters with the images of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were placed on both sides of the highway.

According to some information, thousands of people participated in the march.

The photos of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were placed at the scene of the murders, and candles were lit near the photos. 
