Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson: Nikol Pashinyan needs to be removed from power

Nikol Pashinyan needs to be removed from power immediately since nobody knows what he has verbally negotiated. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters in front of the St. Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin today.
“We don’t know what that land giver has verbally negotiated. The problem must be solved in Yerevan, not in Syunik Province, Gegharkunik Province or Tavush Province. The people need to stand united as one and not let this land giver rule Armenia. We are witnessing more and more losses every day. We need to remove him from power. The security of Armenia and the Armenian people will not be guaranteed so long as this person is in power. We need to remove this anti-national land giver from power in order to restore our security, empower statehood and ensure development of the nation on the basis of national values,” Sharmazanov said.