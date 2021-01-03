Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia Deputy FM discuss Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda and situation in Karabakh

Prime Minister Pashinyan today received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk, as reported the Government of Armenia.
Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated the Russian Deputy Prime Minister on the occasion of New Year and attached importance to his visit in the context of the discussion on Armenian-Russian cooperation and the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Pashinyan emphasized once again the major role that the Russian Federation played in the cessation of hostilities and establishment of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and stated that the presence of a Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh serves as a major factor and guarantee for ensuring security. Pashinyan also praised President Vladimir Putin’s efforts and Russia’s constructive role in the stabilization of the situation.
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also congratulated Pashinyan on the occasion of the holidays and added that Russia reaffirms its support to the friendly Armenian people.
Pashinyan and Overchuk discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the humanitarian assistance that is being provided to Artsakh, the exchange of bodies and prisoners of war, as well as a broad range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations. They also underscored the importance of consistent efforts for the exchange of prisoners of war and captives.
Armenia’s Prime Minister and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister also touched upon the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in different fields.