Demining center says how long clearance will last in Nagorno-Karabakh

Head of the Humanitarian Demining Center in Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Mesropyan says there is still a high degree of mine pollution in the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
“There is still a high degree of mine pollution. Since September 27, we have found and cleared nearly 30-40,000 unexploded pieces of ammunition in Stepanakert alone,” Samvel Mesropyan told Ria Novosti.
Mesropyan stressed that during the search for ammunition found after the new escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27 the demining group finds explosive objects that had remained in the soil since the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s.
“It will take us 15-20 years to demine, and maybe more than that,” Mesropyan added.