Sunday
January 03
Sunday
January 03
39-year-old dies after tragic car accident in Armenia's Lori Province, mother rejects medical aid
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shamshyan.com reports that a tragic car accident took place in Armenia’s Lori Province today.

At around 4 p.m. 39-year-old resident of Vanadzor Lusine Tadevosyan, in circumstances that remain unknown, curved off the road at the 10th km sector of the Vanadzor-Dilijan road with her Mini Cooper, collided with mounds and stones, fell into a small gorge upside down and died on the spot.

A criminal case has been launched.

The driver’s mother was also in the car and told the on-duty doctors from the local hospital that she wasn’t injured and rejected medical aid.

Shamshyan.com reports that the road was passable and that there was no snow or ice.
