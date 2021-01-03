39-year-old dies after tragic car accident in Armenia's Lori Province, mother rejects medical aid

Shamshyan.com reports that a tragic car accident took place in Armenia’s Lori Province today.
At around 4 p.m. 39-year-old resident of Vanadzor Lusine Tadevosyan, in circumstances that remain unknown, curved off the road at the 10th km sector of the Vanadzor-Dilijan road with her Mini Cooper, collided with mounds and stones, fell into a small gorge upside down and died on the spot.
A criminal case has been launched.
The driver’s mother was also in the car and told the on-duty doctors from the local hospital that she wasn’t injured and rejected medical aid.
Shamshyan.com reports that the road was passable and that there was no snow or ice.