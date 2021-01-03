Armenia Ombudsman: Armenian servicemen in captivity in Azerbaijan must be returned immediately and without precondition

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“In an interview with Риа Новости (Ria Novosti), Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan confirmed that Armenian servicemen being held in captivity in Azerbaijan must be released and returned to Armenia and that this needs to be done immediately and without any precondition since they are prisoners of war.
These are the international requirements for the post-war humanitarian procedure and the protection of human rights.
In this regard, the Human Rights Defender of Armenia issued a statement after December 31, 2020 when the President of Azerbaijan, talking about Armenian servicemen being held in captivity in Azerbaijan, declared that they are not prisoners of war and that they are detained and viewed them as terrorists.”