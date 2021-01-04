News
Cairo sources reveal information about UAE’s secret contacts with Iran over assassination of Fakhrizadeh
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Diplomatic sources from Cairo have revealed some information about the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) secret contacts with Iran over the assassination of Iranian top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Mehr reported.

Some diplomatic sources revealed the UAE officials' secret contacts with Iran and their insistence that they were not involved in the assassination of the Iranian scientist, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The diplomatic sources based in Cairo noted that during these contacts the UAE has discussed naval security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its non-participation in the Fakhrizadeh assassination.

The sources said that the rulers of Dubai are very worried about Iran's retaliatory attacks because the country's economy is completely dependent on its security and any retaliatory operation inside the UAE will destroy its economy, which is based on trade and tourism.
