Russia MOD: Over 47,000 refugees have returned to Karabakh from Armenia

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to meet its objectives in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian peacekeepers are monitoring at 23 observation posts and controlling the ceasefire regime round-the-clock, as reported the newsletter of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
The ceasefire regime is being maintained along the line of contact.
Russian peacekeepers are ensuring citizens’ safe return to their respective settlements, providing humanitarian assistance and restoring civilian infrastructures.
Russian peacekeepers have ensured the safe return of 133 refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of Armenia, and since November 14, 2020, a total of 47,188 people have returned to their former settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Russian Defense Ministry’s demining specialists continue to demine the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
An outgoing medical brigade from Russia has provided medical assistance to 10 locals (18 km southeast from Stepanakert). Russian military doctors have provided assistance to a total of 1,079 residents, including 134 children in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent, along with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh, continues to search for and exchange the bodies of those who fell during the war.
Through the hotline for collecting information about participants of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and missing persons, 559 applications have been accepted, and all the applications have been transmitted to the search teams of the Center for Reconciliation of the Sides.
The Russian Defense Ministry also reports that there is constant cooperation with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to prevent possible incidents in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.