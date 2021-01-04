US wants to halve the dose of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna to speed up coronavirus vaccination in country

The head of the US federal government’s Covid-19 vaccine program said Sunday that health officials are exploring the idea of giving a major group of Americans half volume doses of one Moderna Inc’s vaccine to accelerate the rollout, CNBC reported.
Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, told CBS that one way to speed up immunizations against Covid-19 was to give two half-volume doses of the Moderna vaccine to some individuals.
We know that for the Moderna vaccine giving half the dose for people between the ages of 18 to 55—two doses, half the dose, which means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have—we know it induces identical immune response to the 100 microgram dose,” Slaoui said.
“And therefore, we are in discussions with Moderna and with the FDA—of course ultimately it will be an FDA decision—to accelerate injecting half the volume,” he added.
Slaoui said he thought it would be a mistake to make a decision that was not supported by the trial data.
To note, American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan is the co-founder and chairman Moderna Inc.