News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Pastor dead, 2 injured in shooting at Texas church
Pastor dead, 2 injured in shooting at Texas church
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A 21-year-old man who hid from police in an East Texas church in the US was charged with first-degree murder and felony assault in a shooting that left the pastor dead and two other people injured Sunday, a local sheriff said, AP reported.

Authorities had been using dogs and drones to search for the man late Saturday in woods near Winona following a car chase, and the pastor of the nearby Starrville Methodist Church discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday morning, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at a news conference.

Smith said police were initially pursuing the man because he was suspected of brandishing a shotgun through the sunroof of a Volkswagen Jetta he was driving Saturday. Authorities believe the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen of Marshall, Texas, broke into the church after police had left the area around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams, 62, drew a gun and ordered Woolen to stop, Smith said, but Woolen grabbed the weapon and began shooting with it. McWilliams was killed, a second person was injured by gunfire and another was hurt in a fall.

Woolen then stole the pastor’s vehicle and fled east before being arrested by deputies in nearby Harrison County, Smith said. He said Woolen was hospitalized Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds to his hand, but that it’s unclear when he was shot.

Woolen was charged with felony assault and capital murder. He’s being held at Smith County Jail, and bond is set at $3.5 million.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tert.am: 33-year-old Armenian man killed in Akhalkalak on New Year's Eve
Asked what the reason for the...
 50-year-old man beats and strangles mother to death in Armenian village
The man has been found...
 Gunshots fired near Armenian military university, more than 20 capsules found
Police and investigators are...
 Person who called for violence against people of Artsakh, several politicians on social media is detained
Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, informed…
 113 bodies found in Mexico secret grave
Of the total, 30 bodies have been identified by relatives…
 Armenia opposition activist attacked
According to human rights activist Ruben Melikyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos